Bus operators gather to celebrate #CarFreeDay and Catch the Bus Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Representatives from Stagecoach East, Dews Coaches, A2B and Whippet joined together with trade association CPT to highlight that if everyone switched just one car journey a month to bus, there would be a billion fewer car journeys and a saving of 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Figures from Bus Users UK show that a brand-new diesel car with a single occupant can emit more nitrogen oxides than a new bus carrying 50 or more passengers. A fully loaded double decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Various ‘multi-bus’ tickets are available offering passengers a good-value way to travel on buses run by different operators. These includes the Cygnet scheme in Bedford and Cambridgeshire Multi-Bus Day and Week tickets.

#CarFreeDay

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Going by bus is the affordable, comfortable and environmentally responsible way to beat the traffic and get to work, or to visit our region’s outstanding shops and attractions. We hope to encourage more people to use the bus as their primary mode of travel this month, and beyond. This is a great opportunity to discover the benefits of bus travel such as the social perks, the positive impact it can have on mental health by staying connected and reducing isolation, cutting CO2 emissions, and providing more affordable travel in this time of rising living costs.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Nockolds, Route Performance Manager at A2B said: “Travelling by bus is much better for the environment, taking numerous cars off the road and making it better for us all. The social aspect of travelling by bus is also a bonus, enabling people to meet friends and to enjoy their journey.”

Chris Shaw, Operations Manager of Dews Coaches agreed: “The Multibus tickets make using buses in Cambridgeshire more convenient and flexible. They also give value for money whilst allowing passengers to use services from a range of operators. As evidence from across the country shows, by improving the passenger experience in this way, multi-operator ticketing can help attract new passengers to bus services."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karen Tiley, Regional Manager, CPT London, South East and East Midlands added: “It is always heartening to see the different bus companies coming together to support each other, for the benefit of our customers. Your local buses offer exceptional value in getting to work or meeting friends and family, so it is always important that we highlight this fact."

#CarFreeDay

Environmental Impact Facts from Bus Users UK