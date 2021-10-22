Business is booming as new companies sign up for Luton industrial estate

A Luton industrial estate is full after the completion of 23 lettings, commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond have announced.

The arrival of so many new occupiers in the past 18 months demonstrates the continuing high demand for industrial and warehouse space across the region.

The Britannia Estate, in Leagrave Road, is a large multi-let industrial estate together with a separate 29,489 sq ft office property, known as Britannia House. There are 58 industrial and warehouse units.

The Britannia estate in Luton

New tenants include Origins Inc, Carissima, EAE Tutoring, Biker Gear Australia, Wallcano Tiles, Wiz Motors, SP Wholesale, 4mongery, International Machine Tool Group, World of Furniture and The Attic Guys.