Business is booming say Luton-based commercial property company

It's a booming time for commercial sites

A Luton-based family firm says the demand for commercial property in the town has reached an all-time high.

S. R. Wood & Son has been so successful in disposing of commercial real estate on behalf of their clients, that they need more property to market.

Founded in 1981, the family owned and operated company specialises in the disposal and acquisition of commercial property on both Leasehold and Freehold basis.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the local and national commercial property market is in the main very buoyant, with the company, based on Collingdon Street, offloading almost all of its stock.

Agency Surveyor Jacob Wood said: “It’s a great market to work in at the moment, being so fast pace and with values generally so high. If anyone has been thinking of offloading their commercial premise on either a Leasehold or Freehold basis, the market is clearly dictating that now is the time to do it."