Business leaders gather to boost charity at Christmas

Businesses from across Bedfordshire were in the festive spirit when they gathered in Luton to celebrate Christmas and raise funds for charity.

Hosted by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond at Venue 360 in Luton, dozens of property professionals, accountants, solicitors and other business leaders from the town and the surrounding area enjoyed an afternoon of networking and good food.

As a result of the charitable efforts of Kirkby Diamond, its clients and others attending, £1,000 was raised for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. There's no cure, but medication and therapy can help manage symptoms and slow the progress of the disease. Muscular Dystrophy UK undertakes research on the condition and helps those affected by it.

CAPTION: (from left) Steve Cable, drone surveyor at Kirkby Diamond, Rachel Flowith, head of managed services at Kirkby Diamond, and Ross Osborn, technical support manager at Form IT, joined the festivities and helped to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Hannah Niven, head of Luton and north Herts agency at Kirkby Diamond, said: “It is yet another fantastic effort from Kirkby Diamond’s clients and associates to donate such a generous amount to Muscular Dystrophy UK.”

Adam Smylie, head of valuation at Kirkby Diamond, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the local business community and our valued clients who have once again dug deep this year to support a very worthy cause, and a charity that is close to our hearts.

“Our donation will ensure that the charity can continue to support those with muscular dystrophy, a condition which affects longevity of life and day-to-day activities of those afflicted by it.”

Connal Kelleher, community fundraising manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK, attended the event and said: “We at Muscular Dystrophy UK would like to thank everyone at Kirkby Diamond and their clients for their continuous support. Without fundraisers like these, we wouldn’t be able to deliver groundbreaking research and high-quality support to the 110,000 people living with a muscle wasting condition.

The team at Kirkby Diamond has raised over £7,500 to date through a variety of activities which is a fantastic effort. The team has really helped Muscular Dystrophy UK work to secure a future without muscle wasting or weakening conditions.”

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.