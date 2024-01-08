Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s a real buzz about business in Dunstable with the start of a new networking group.

Business Buzz is starting up in the town on January 26, aiming to bring together business leaders and the self employed in the town. Sessions will run from 10am to noon.

With many companies using a combination of remote and on-site working, a hybrid virtual model is likely to remain for some time. Yet social interaction on a business level has never been more important. A UK study of employees has shown remote working is creating a ‘cycle of fatigue’ and mental health concerns.

Business people at the launch of Luton Buzz, in 2023, at the Luton Hat Factory. Photo credit: Michael Thorn

Dunstable business owners, key decision makers, freelancers, consultants, training providers and employees are invited to attend to make new connections and break up the monotony of working from home.

Since its debut in February 2012, the award-winning Business Buzz series of networking events has been attended by over 15,000 unique businesses across 11 counties. Co-founder Simon George recognised that many SMEs were absorbed in the day-to-day running of their businesses and that they were missing out on opportunities right on their doorstep. He created Business Buzz as a flexible, but highly-effective event that facilitates business people meeting new contacts easily.

Business Buzz does not charge membership or subscription fees, tickets cost just £10 plus VAT.

Nigel Webb, Owner of Way Fleet Ltd, is the host of Business Buzz Dunstable and says of his first Buzz meeting: “I remember it well. At the Luton Buzz I felt this was a much better way to network – completely relaxed and went to one the following week in Milton Keynes, then to Aylesbury. I was a convert; it’s the informal and friendly atmosphere. People engage with each other more when they feel comfortable and opportunities just happen. I’ve made some really great, long-lasting connections through Buzz."

Nigel Webb is launching the Dunstable event

To discuss becoming part of the team or a local sponsor, email [email protected] For more information or to book a ticket to attend the launch of Dunstable, visit and use the Buzz WebApp - app.business-buzz.org.