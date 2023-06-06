News you can trust since 1891
Business networking event set to reopen in Luton

The chairman of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce is inviting people to join the event
By Fran WebsterContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST
Group photo from previous Luton eventGroup photo from previous Luton event
Group photo from previous Luton event

Business leaders across Luton and Bedfordshire are invited to join Richard Cooper, the Chairman of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce for a celebration of local business at the official opening of Luton Buzz next week.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 13 from 10am to 12pm at The Hat Factory Arts Centre Cafe on Bute Street.

Luton Buzz – the informal, non-membership networking event was a lively well-established monthly meeting in the Luton business calendar prior to the pandemic. So many people will be delighted to know it is back up and running again with brand new hosts and local business owners; Fran Webster from Kip McGrath North Luton and Fran Borg-Wheeler from Heart-Centred Leaders.

The Hat Factory CafeThe Hat Factory Cafe
The Hat Factory Cafe
Fran Webster reached out to Business Buzz after a recommendation from a colleague within her network. She realised there wasn’t a group on her patch, but saw Buzz was looking to relaunch in Luton. After a meeting with the team, Fran was invited to see a nearby launch in Aylesbury where she met Fran Borg-Wheeler and they instantly hit it off. They both decided they would like to launch Business Buzz Luton together and have been firm friends ever since.

During the pandemic, social interaction on a business level had never been more important. Networking groups, like Business Buzz, gave business communities across the UK the opportunity to stay connected and support one another online.Since the world has now returned back to “normal”, the appetite for face-to-face events is stronger than ever.

As an informal networking group, the emphasis is on making meaningful connections with like-minded people, not selling, making it a thoroughly enjoyable way to support your business. There are no membership fees or subscriptions – everybody is welcome, and tickets to each event cost just £8.

After the official re-launch, Luton Buzz will meet at the Hat Factory Arts Centre on the second Tuesday of every month between 10 am and 12 noon.

For more information or to book a ticket to attend, visit the website To discuss becoming part of the team or a local sponsor, email [email protected] or tweet @bizbuzzbeds

