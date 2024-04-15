Businesses in Barton-le-Clay and Markyate looking for your support in Muddy Stilettos awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three businesses in the Luton and Dunstable area need your votes for a chance to star in a prestigious award.

The finalists of the Muddy Awards 2024 have been announced and businesses across the county have made the list.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards are the most coveted awards for independent lifestyle businesses, running across 28 counties.

The Barn is one of the finalists - Google Maps

The organisers said: “Thank you for taking the time to support your awesome local businesses - the response, as always, has been incredible. We wish every brilliant business nominated could make it through, but there can only be five Finalists in each category, and now the Muddy readers will vote for who should win the coveted Herts & Beds Award.

“As an added bonus, all Regional winners across all 28 Muddy counties will be put forward for the ‘Best of the Best’ National Muddy Awards – even more reason to show your support this year!”

The Regional Awards vote closes on April 18 at 1pm, so if there’s a business you love, make sure you vote here https://herts.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/categories.

The local businesses are:

CAFÉ – Nook (Markyate),

CHILDREN’S BUSINESS – Lindy Lou’s Adventures in Music (Barton-le-Clay),