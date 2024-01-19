Fancy owning your own business? Whether you’re wanting to go into the hospitality sector or you’re a petrol head with dreams of owning a car repair shop, there are established companies in Luton and Dunstable looking for new owners.
We’ve put together a list of the companies ready to be handed over to emerging entrepreneurs and businesspeople who are looking for their next challenge.
For more details on any of these businesses, visit BusinessForSale.com. Go on, scroll down and have a nosey at our selection.
1. RAC approved garage
Bismillah Car Repair on Tudor Road in Luton is on the market as a retirement sale, so the owners are looking for someone to come and take over the long-standing business, and large customer base. The garage is approved by the RAC and comes equipped with all the professional equipment needed to carry on tending to cars in the town. Photo: Blacks Business Brokers
2. RAC approved garage
This MOT centre has a large forecourt, with scope to move into selling cars onsite. The garage is a good location, just off a main road with plenty of potential customers driving past. So if you're looking to branch out and be your own boss repairing and, maybe selling cars, look no further. Accounts for the business are available to April 30 2023. It is up for sale for £249,995, with an annual turnover of £410,889. Photo: Blacks Business Brokers
3. Award-winning fusion restaurant
Next up is Indian Bonsai, an award-winning restaurant serving a mix of Indian and Chinese dishes, by Archway Parade on Marsh Road. The restaurant is across the ground floor of a nearly 900sq ft unit, with a renewable lease that has 18 years remaining. Photo: Venture Commercial
4. Award-winning fusion restaurant
There are seats for up to 60 people and currently delivers via UberEats, Just Eat and other food delivery platforms. Photo: Venture Commercial