2 . RAC approved garage

This MOT centre has a large forecourt, with scope to move into selling cars onsite. The garage is a good location, just off a main road with plenty of potential customers driving past. So if you're looking to branch out and be your own boss repairing and, maybe selling cars, look no further. Accounts for the business are available to April 30 2023. It is up for sale for £249,995, with an annual turnover of £410,889. Photo: Blacks Business Brokers