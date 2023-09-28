Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) released its 51st edition of its Good Beer Guide this week

The guide has surveyed 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and has revealed the top pubs in Luton and Dunstable.

This edition has 10 new entries for Bedfordshire – taking the county’s total up to 50 pubs. As well as covering 472 of the very best pubs across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, it keeps track of brewery numbers and notes a net loss of five breweries across the counties. One brewery has closed in Bedfordshire, according to the guide.

The story is the same across the UK, as although the Guide records 82 new breweries, 142 have closed. CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

Here are the best pubs in the area according to CAMRA – in alphabetical order.

1 . Black Horse 23 Hastings Street - "The pub is popular with music fans with DJ nights and live bands a big feature on Saturday night, late closing at weekends. Very popular on Luton Town match days as it is the closest al pub to the Kenilworth Road ground."

2 . Bricklayers Arms High Town Road - "Quirky pub in the High Town that has been run by the same landlady for over 30 years. There are sports TVs in both bars and a popular quiz night is held every Monday. The six handpumps serve a variety of guest beers with a choice of light, amber and, usually, mild. Draft Belgian beers and real ciders are also available. The extension of the outdoor drinking area is a bonus on Luton Town match days.

3 . The Gary Cooper Grove Park, Court Driver - "A large, airy and modern Wetherspoons bar serving a selection of up to seven guest gales. Named after the Hollywood star, Gary Cooper, who attended the local grammar school in 1910-13."

4 . The Globe 43 Winfield Street - "Bare boards, barstools, breweriana and a famous plank at the end of the bar create a traditional town pub atmosphere buzzing with conversation. Dog (and people) friendly."