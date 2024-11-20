Candle and Diffuser company moves operations to Luton

Amelia Amour Car Perfume

An established diffuser and candle company has moved their production to the popular commercial units at Leagrave Road.

Amelia Amour London has moved the production of their candle and diffuser business to the commercial units on Leagrave Road. The company produces a range of ethical and Eco-friendly home fragrance products. Company director Niamh Hackett said the move to Luton was logical. "Luton is a great place for our brand to work from, it gives us great access to our delivery network and we create our products in a great space surrounded by lots of lovely people."

Niamh explains that because they use recyclable material for the packaging and all the diffuser bottles are made from glass or ceramic and thus re-fillable, the company is commited to sustainability. "We aim for complete sustainability by 2026. a bold statement but with the commitment and passion that we have for our products and our environment we know we will get there."

The range of products that Amelia Amour London have on offer are beautifully presented and there are multiple gift sets available, perfect for Christmas presents or stocking fillers. Our range is made with 100% pure Essential Oils and we have refills available.

Amelia Amour London is available online on the website at www.ameliaamour.co.uk or you can purchase in store at one of their upcoming Costco roadshows.