Cawleys shares key messages from their Simpler Recycling campaign to help local businesses prepare for new government legislation coming into force this month

Cawleys, a SUEZ recycling and recovery UK subsidiary and leading waste management company based in Luton is urging local businesses not to delay and get up to speed with the upcoming recycling changes in order to avoid any potential fines.

The new Simpler Recycling reforms, introduced by the UK government, aim to streamline recycling processes for businesses while increasing environmental responsibility across England.

With the upcoming changes, all businesses, healthcare establishments, schools and other ‘non-household municipal premises’ with 10 or more full-time employees will be required to separate their recyclable materials. This means stricter rules on what can and cannot be disposed of in general waste, ensuring businesses take a more sustainable approach to waste management.

From 31 March 2025, businesses will be required to separate different materials from their general waste including food waste (which must be collected separately), glass, metal, and plastic (which must be recycled together), and paper and cardboard (which will need to be collected separately from other waste streams).

Recycling bins

Nigel Ingram, General Manager at Cawleys said, “The government’s Simpler Recycling initiative is designed to make recycling more uniform, accessible, and effective for businesses across the country. We understand this process can be daunting and there’s a lot for businesses to take on board. Our aim therefore is to help organisations navigate these changes and provide guidance and support to help them transition smoothly. Our expert team are on hand to offer advice on the best recycling solutions and ensuring compliance with the new legislation while maximising sustainability efforts.”

Cawleys and their parent company SUEZ are on hand to provide one-to-one advice to help local businesses prepare for significant changes as well as access to a variety of free resources including a webinar detailing the key changes.

For more information about how Cawleys can help your business get ready for the imminent Simpler Recycling changes, call 0845 260 2000 or visit www.cawleys.co.uk/simpler-recycling