Cawleys sponsors Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards to celebrate local heroes

Cawleys, a SUEZ recycling and recovery UK subsidiary and leading regional waste management company, is reaffirming its commitment to the communities it serves by sponsoring the annual Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards.

Now in its 16th year, the awards - organised by Community Interest Luton (CIL) - shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of a diverse and multicultural region, celebrating businesses, organisations and residents who dedicate their time and energy to improving the lives of others.

This year, Cawleys is proud to sponsor the Community Champions Award, which recognises groups whose actions, compassion, and commitment have made a significant difference within their community.

Lynsey Mardlin, Head of Sales at Cawleys said: “Supporting the Community Awards is a fantastic way for us to give back to the local community. By sponsoring the Community Champions Award, we want to highlight inspiring individuals and groups who go above and beyond to make a difference.

“As a local company, we both value and support the communities we work within. Alongside initiatives like these, our employees regularly volunteer across the county, from collaborative litter picks at London Luton Airport, to supporting Luton Foodbank with free weekly recycling collections. These activities are part of our wider Good Things initiative, which has contributed thousands of pounds and countless hours to social and environmental projects over the years, including partnerships with local charities and grassroots sports teams.”

Mostaque Koyes, Director and Founder of Community Interest Luton, added: “Cawleys has been a long-standing supporter of the Community Awards and our wider outreach projects, including volunteering at our weekly curry kitchen which helps those most in need across Luton. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing commitment to our mission. At CIL, we aim to build a vibrant, inclusive community by tackling unemployment, encouraging volunteering, fostering collaboration, and celebrating local achievements. The support of sponsors like Cawleys makes this possible.”

The annual event has now raised more than £1.5 million for local causes since it began, continuing its proud tradition of supporting charities that make a vital difference in the community. This year, Hospice at Home in Dunstable will receive £25,000 and Friends of Bright Eyes (FOBE) will be awarded £30,000, thanks to the generosity of all those who contributed to the fundraising efforts.

The Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards will take place on Friday, 7th November 2025 at Venue Central in Luton.

