Celebrating excellence in customer service at the Luton BID Mystery Shopper Awards

Award Winners with Luton BID Staff

By Julia Horsman, Luton BID Manager

What an inspiring evening we had in Luton Town Centre last night, celebrating the very best of customer service at our annual Mystery Shopper Awards. Funded by Luton BID, these awards shine a light on the many businesses across our town centre that go above and beyond to welcome, support and serve their customers with warmth and professionalism.

Every year, the awards provide us with a snapshot of the strengths within our town centre businesses. This year, we were thrilled to see seven organisations achieve the highest accolade of Platinum, scoring 100% and setting a shining standard for others to follow. Many more reached Gold, Silver and Bronze levels — each of these achievements representing not just hard work, but a real commitment to putting people first.

What makes these awards so valuable is not only the recognition they bring but the constructive feedback they provide. Even if a business does not make it into the medal categories, the insights they receive are designed to help them strengthen their offer, improve customer experiences, and ultimately drive footfall and loyalty into the town centre.

We know that excellent customer service is the backbone of any thriving high street. When customers feel welcomed, valued and well looked after, they are more likely to return, to recommend businesses to their friends, and to view Luton Town Centre as a destination of choice. That has a ripple effect — supporting jobs, encouraging investment, and building pride in our community.

I would like to extend my thanks to all the businesses who took part this year and to congratulate those who excelled. Your efforts are helping to transform perceptions of our town centre and create an environment where both businesses and customers can thrive.

Events like this remind us that Luton has a town centre full of talented, committed people who are determined to deliver the best. With continued dedication and collaboration, we can build on this success and ensure that Luton Town Centre remains a vibrant, welcoming place for everyone.