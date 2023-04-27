Central Beds College in Dunstable on track to welcome record number of mechanics and engineering students

A Central Beds campus boss says the college is on course to meet a high demand for motor vehicle skills.

Despite the rise in electric cars, the demand for motor vehicle skills remains high at campus in Luton Road, Dunstable.

So says Samantha Adams, Head of Department for Motor Vehicle and Mechanical Engineering, at Central Beds College.

Fortunately, with more than 100 full-time students enrolled, as well as those studying part-time, the campus is on course to have a record number of students from September.

Samantha explained: “We have people enrolling to become mechanics and engineers who are looking to re-train in a different field, recognising the demand for people who can work on machinery and cars.

“More young people are driving cars and riding bikes rather than using public transport and want to gain the experience and knowledge to maintain their own vehicles. Private car ownership is still huge in the UK, and van and trucks are everywhere - all of them need mechanics and engineers.

“Being a mechanic can be a well-paid job and transport is a sector that will never disappear.”

Hard at work .

Samantha worked in Health and Social Care education prior to motor vehicle and mechanical engineering because of her passion and interest in motorbikes and cars.

Her team includes two former teaching assistants and a former student who are all now teachers at the centre.