Changes for Luton Airport's flightpaths from Thursday

A change to London Luton Airport’s arrival flightpaths is on track for implementation on Thursday.

The change comprises a new holding area near the A1-A14 junction at circa 9,000ft over Grafham Water, and changed flightpaths for 70% of the airport’s arrivals. There are minimal changes for flight paths below 5,000ft, but a greater dispersion of flights above 5,000ft. The holding stack will only be used during the busiest periods or if aircraft are prevented from landing immediately.

It will simplify and modernise the arrival routes for flights into the UK’s fifth busiest airport and separate them from Stansted’s. Given the growth at both airports in recent years, separate arrival routes and a dedicated hold for each airport will ensure continued safety and help reduce delay.

London Luton Airport

It will end the current situation where a delay at either airport can also mean a delay for the other as aircraft queue in the same hold.