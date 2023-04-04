The businesses recently went up for sale

Always dreamed of owning your own fish and chip shop?

Look no further as Businesses For Sale has one in Luton up for sale. Elsewhere in the town, the website shows that an Indian and Chinese fusion restaurant is on the market as is a chicken shop in Dunstable.

For £75,000, a ‘well-known’ chicken takeaway is on the market in Houghton Regis. The listing states it comes with all the fittings and fixtures and is ready for a new owner to begin trading immediately. Tithe Chicken & Chips operates across one floor and employs three staff. It trades through Just Eat, Uber Eats, Deliveroo and walk-ins. For more details, click here.

Indian Bonsai in Luton is up for £80,000, including all the furniture, fixtures and stock, says the website. The restaurant, on Marsh Road, turns over between £100,000 and £200,000, according to Businesses For Sale. The ground floor unit is around 8712 sq ft and comes with a renewable lease with 18 years left. It also comes with an alcohol license. See this page for more information.