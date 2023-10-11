Children of two long-serving employees join Dunstable business Go Interiors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Go Interiors, a national distributor of interior construction materials, is proud to welcome the children of two of its long-serving employees to the team. Bobby Barker-Hayes and Aimee and Ellis Evans, are now all working at the company’s flagship Dunstable depot, following in the footsteps of their parents.

Lucy Barker began her career at Go Interiors as an Area Sales Manager 18 years ago and is now the Depot Manager, while Steve Evans began as a Warehouse Operative and has progressed to Warehouse Manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During their time at Go Interiors, both Lucy and Steve met their partners and had children. It is therefore a heartwarming twist that their children, who were not even born when their parents started working at the company, now work there

l-r: Lucy Barker, Bobby Barker-Hayes, Aimee Evans, Ellis Evans and Steve Evans.

Aimee (19) started in August and works full time for Go Interiors. She is currently gaining experience in all aspects of the business, including sales, purchasing, and warehouse. Bobby (16) and Ellis (17) both work part time as warehouse operatives. Both are currently in further education, Bobby is studying to be an electrician and Ellis is studying business.

“We are thrilled to have Lucy and Steve’s children join the Go Interiors team,” said Gerard Abbott-Drake, owner and Director at Go Interiors.

“I am proud of Bobby’s dedication and hard work,” said Lucy. “Bobby always goes the extra mile, it’s lovely to have him on the Go Interiors team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

”I am proud of what we have achieved at Go over the last 21 years” said Steve, “and even more proud to now welcome Aimee and Ellis to the team.”

Go Interiors was recently accredited as one of the ‘Best Places to Work 2023’ for medium sized businesses by the Sunday Times. One of the employee survey questions was ‘How likely are you to recommend Go Interiors as a good place work for friends and family?’. Unsurprisingly, they scored very highly!