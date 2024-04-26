Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Children’s Society is a charity working to transform the hopes and happiness of young people facing abuse, exploitation and neglect. The charity runs services throughout the country working directly with children to provide specialist help for young people’s mental health and wellbeing, support for children at risk and protection from harm.

The donation from Amazon will be used to continue The Children’s Society’s important work with children and young people. Every donation helps provide the personalised support needed to improve the lives of children facing abuse, exploitation and neglect, right now and in the future. It can help to enable project workers to transform lives, or help a young person to break free and find hope for a brighter future.

Natalie Everton, an employee from Amazon in Dunstable who nominated the charity for support, said:

CHILDREN’S CHARITY RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM AMAZON

“It’s amazing to see the team at The Children’s Society encourage, support and empower children and young people in our town. I’m so thankful that Amazon is showing its support to the charity with this donation.”

Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said:

“I am pleased to make this donation to The Children’s Society on behalf of Natalie. The charity supports young people that will one day become part of the workforce, and we want to help give them the best start possible, both personally and professionally.”

Tom Leach, Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Children’s Society, added:

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the team at Amazon in Dunstable for their contribution and encouragement of our work. Right now, the need to improve children’s mental health and support vulnerable children and young people has never been greater and Amazon’s donation will help us in our vital work.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.