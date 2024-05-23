Cleared for take-off: Arriva's links with London Luton Airport, Milton Keynes and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading bus operator Arriva is expanding its links to London Luton Airport.Customers from Milton Keynes, Bletchley and Leighton Buzzard will be able to benefit from the expansion of Arriva’s F70/F77 routes from Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The change will mean that there will be a direct link between those places and London Luton Airport.

The route extensions have been made possible thanks to funding from Luton Borough Council’s BSIP (Bus Service Improvement Plan).

Arriva’s network manager Matt King said: “This exciting partnership between Arriva, Luton Borough Council and London Luton Airport enables our customers to travel more sustainably, and more cost effectively.

Arriva's network changes boost airport trips

“We know that a lot of our customers will be planning summer holidays abroad and this uplift in service levels will not only provide a real boost for them, but also for anybody making everyday trips for work or leisure.

“With adult single journeys currently capped at just £2, travelling to LLA is great value for money, with buses stopping right outside the terminal door.”

Mark Jennings, head of retail and surface access at London Luton Airport, commented: "Providing affordable, sustainable public transport options for both passengers and staff is at the heart of London Luton Airport’s plans for sustainable growth.

“Enhancing connectivity to the airport through improved frequency and a broader range of destinations served by public transport is one of our key objectives and this expansion of links will strengthen Arriva’s appeal as a sustainable travel option for passengers travelling to and from the airport from these regions.”

The F70/F77 timetables are also being changed to ensure even more dependable, punctual journeys.

The buses will run seven days a week early morning until late evening, running up to every 30 minutes combined.

The changes to F70/F77 are part of a significant timetable upgrades in and around Luton, with additional journeys on evening and Sundays being paired with timetable improvements to help bolster on time performance.