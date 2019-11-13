Come along to Luton’s first Vegan Fair!

Luton families are invited to tuck in to some delicious food at the town’s first ever Vegan Fair on November 17.

Boasting over 60 stalls run by local, national and international businesses, the event will have tasty treats, recipe books, cosmetics, clothes, shoes, jewellery and more.

Organiser Vente Viteikaite said: “I, myself, am from Lithuania, and have been vegan for almost eight years.

“People become vegans for ethical reasons mainly - they don’t want to use other live creatures for their own purposes.

“Health is an important motive as well. All the biggest health and nutrition organisations in the world accept plant-based nutrition as healthy and suitable for all age stages - from newborns to breastfeeding women, and from elderly people to athletes. Whereas processed meat is a category one cancerogen.

“Another reason to become vegan is environmental concerns. Intensive agriculture does more damage to the environment than all the production and transport together. It causes air, water and soil pollution, faster usage of resourses and climate change. Stopping using meat is the quickest solution to inevitable environmental catastrophe.

We invite everyone, who is interested in veganism, plant-based diet, healthier and environmental friendlier lifestyle to our event, also those, who are not interested yet, but enjoy trying new things, are welcome. The atmosphere at our events is very positive. Families with children are also welcome.

We organize few more events in the UK, and also some in Lithuania, including the biggest one, called Vegfest LT Summer Festival, held in May - this one has almost 200 vendors and attracts 7000-8000 people in a day.”

Visit Venue 360 from 10am until 4pm.

For tickets, search ‘Luton Vegan Fair’ on Eventbrite.

Entry on the door is £3; children 12 and under are free.