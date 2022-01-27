Commercial space at Newlands Park development in Luton will provide 1,400 new jobs

Commercial space at the Newlands Park development is expected to provide 1,400 jobs, while helping transform Luton' s image, a meeting heard.

Separate outline plans of 2020 Developments (Luton) for the north and south of the 40-acre site have been approved by borough councillors.

Access to the site, near junction ten of the M1 motorway, is via "a spine road on the northern site which links London Road to Newlands Road", according to planning consultant David Hall.

Newlands Park PIC: Leslie Jones Architecture

"The site is identified as a prestigious gateway development to provide business use, while land is to be safeguarded for a park and ride facility," he told the borough council's development management committee.

"There's an option for a logistics facility," he said. "The number of parking spaces reflects shared use.

"The development will give rise to an extensive range of positive impacts, which include employment, new investment and spending in the area."

Michael Moran, 2020's chief operating officer, said: "The application for the north site significantly reduces the retail offer. This is an exciting and robust response to the changes in the retail market and the context of Covid.

"The south site proposals will provide a platform to encourage businesses into the town, and deliver significant new jobs and an enormous boost to the Luton economy."

Planning consultant for the applicant Sean McGrath explained: "We've reduced the amount of comparable floorspace by more than 70 per cent and worked closely with The Mall operators, Capital and Regional, to agree suitable conditions and restrictions.

"We want to retain the high quality of the scheme to claw back trade which is leaking to locations elsewhere. That's why we've agreed these robust restrictions to ensure we'll serve a different market to the town centre.

"The introduction of flexible commercial space on the site can deliver around 1,400 jobs. Newlands Park will continue to be a significant economic generator and will contribute to the future prosperity of Luton.

"Consenting this application is a huge milestone in bringing forward two key strategic allocations that must be delivered if you're to support the local economy and transform Luton's image."

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks said: "Many of us had lingering doubts about the amount of retail, so the reduction in these applications is some comfort."

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain agreed, saying: "Bringing that retail down is an improvement. Those big stores coming into junction ten isn't realistic now. The days of a John Lewis expansion have gone."

The south site would cater for 42,000sqm of flexible commercial and business use, including office space, and up to 1,100 parking spaces, added Mr Hall.

"This can provide a high quality southern gateway to the town while minimising its impact on the landscape, heritage assets and the adjacent wildlife site."

Councillor Hussain warned against transferring traffic issues experienced around Kenilworth Road to the town centre around Power Court.

Mr McGrath: replied: "As with the consented scheme, five acres has been identified as a potential future park and ride site should it be required."

Talks have been held with the local authority over intercept car parks around the town to improve the viability of the Power Court stadium, and "one such location could be Newlands Park", Mr Moran revealed.

Conservative Bramingham councillor Gilbert Campbell referred to having several concerns overall, warning: "Traffic is going to be an absolute nightmare.

"Are we going to end up with offices and shopping places empty?" he asked. "Working places and shopping have changed completely. Where's the big idea? it's gone. I'm disappointed with all of it."

The approval of the two applications is subject to legal conditions and consideration by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.