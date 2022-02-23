Confirmed opening date for Luton's revamped Mecca Bingo

Following a multi-million pound renovation and months of building work, the long-awaited reopening of Mecca Bingo in Luton now has an official date.

From 11am on Monday, March 21, guests will be able to visit the state-of-the-art new club to play bingo, grab a bite to eat and see the new-look venue for themselves.

Tim Perry, General Manager at Mecca Luton, said: “We’re really excited to announce the date our doors will open once again to welcome the people of Luton. The club looks amazing and there’s something for everyone. We’re looking forward to being reunited with our regulars, and if you’ve never visited us before, come give it a try!”

Mecca Bingo Luton

The club, located on Skimpot Road, boasts an all-new, modern design – featuring larger bingo tables, a contemporary layout and stylish design touches. Mecca says no expense has been spared and every detail has been carefully crafted… even the newly-installed seating has been extensively tested with real bingo fans for comfort (and style!)

The venue will host regular live entertainment and event nights – spanning music, comedy, tribute nights and more. And when guests aren’t busy playing bingo, they can enjoy a wide selection of drinks available from both the bar and the café, which will serve Costa Coffee. There’s also a brand-new food menu on offer featuring classic favourites and vegan dishes, plus rotating daily deals, brunches and afternoon teas.

Mecca Luton will offer a freshly upgraded bingo experience, with enhanced audio and visuals. The new flexible bingo schedule has been designed to suit everyone – guests can buy as few or as many games as they like and stop and start throughout a session, so they can grab dinner in between or catch up with friends, before returning to another game later in their session.

The first 100 people to make a valid visit to the venue on Monday, March 21 will be given a special commemorative goodie bag, while stocks last. For more information on events and special nights, visit https://www.meccabingo.com/bingo-clubs/luton-skimpot-road, or keep an eye on the club’s Facebook page here.

Mecca Bingo Luton