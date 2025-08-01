Construction company leads charity project supporting children with disabilities

The head office of a Luton charity that supports disabled children and their families is receiving a makeover, thanks to a Herts-based national contractor.

Amaan Subhani, a management trainee estimator for Willmott Dixon’s London & East region, is supporting a community-focused project to help rejuvenate the headquarters of Friends of Bright Eyes (FOBE), which provides vital support services.

Giving back to communities is a major part of Willmott Dixon’s ethos and, each year, its Foundation challenges a group of management trainees from across the company to devise and deliver a community project that has a positive social or environmental impact. This Trainee Challenge also provides important development opportunities, including teambuilding.

Proud Lutonian Amaan is delighted to be involved with a charity he knows has a positive impact on families.

He said: “I have a close family member with a severe disability, so this cause is personally meaningful. I’ve seen firsthand the incredible work FOBE does, and it’s been an honour to contribute to a cause so close to my heart. This project has also allowed me to develop valuable leadership skills while making a lasting contribution to both my community and to Willmott Dixon.”

The project will include several key features, such as a full repaint of the sensory garden using calming, nature-inspired colours; the construction of a timber pergola-style canopy to improve accessibility for the children; and the installation of LED strip lighting and RGB floodlights, designed for sensory stimulation.

Other improvements will include garden enhancements, repairs to decking, doors and brickwork, the removal of damaged external stairs and upgrades to the fencing and car park.

The volunteer team is made up of Willmott Dixon colleagues, members of the Luton Turkish community and friends of FOBE, all of whom will get stuck in, contributing countless hours to the project and carrying out all manner of tasks, such as jet washing, debris clearing, window cleaning and planter painting.

With donations from Capital Sky, Taylor Maxwell, Kane Group, Lee Brothers and Whitecroft., £1,130.00 has been raised for the initiative. A further £41,350.00 in goods and labour have been donated and more than 2,200 hours of volunteer work have been committed to the project.

To further emphasise the project’s local impact, there has been an 80 per cent local spend, with more than 800 stakeholders engaged.

Amaan said: “This commitment to the local community aligns with Willmott Dixon's Now or Never sustainability strategy of Brilliant Buildings, Building Lives and Better Planet. I’m proud to be part of a company that values community involvement and I’m excited to see the final result.

“It is an honour to help support a charity close to my heart and its work in providing daily support to more than 1,000 children and adults, many of whom have complex and special needs. It’s been amazing to see the difference our work will make for all those who rely on FOBE.”

When complete, a small handover event is planned, with hopes to install a plaque to mark the charity’s new and improved space.

The project will stand as a testament to Willmott Dixon's commitment to social value and community engagement and perfectly demonstrates the company's dedication to making a positive impact on society.