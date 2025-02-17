Construction of retail units underway at major development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction of a new parade of retail units is underway at a major housing and mixed-use development in Bedfordshire, commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today.

The new retail parade forms part of phase two of the Linmere development, located just north of Houghton Regis and opportunely positioned adjacent to the M1 (Junction 11a) and M1/A5 link road.

Linmere is a comprehensive mixed-use scheme over 620 acres which will see up to 5,150 homes and 202,500 sq. ft of associated commercial space, including retail, education, community, leisure, and employment, developed over 15 years.

To date hundreds of homes have been delivered alongside the launch of a Lidl supermarket and The Farmstead, which includes a café/bistro, dog groomers, beauty salon, community hall, and a recreational park, and the opening of Thornhill Primary School and Houstone School.

Chris Richards, surveyor in Luton and North Hertfordshire agency for Kirkby Diamond, said: “The units currently under construction range in size from 1,264 to 4,055 sq ft and are suitable for a range of uses including general retail, medical, professional and financial services. They can be taken as a whole or in part and are expected to be ready for occupation in Q2/3 2025.”

Each unit also benefits from:

Full height glazed frontage with canopy.

Allocated staff and customer parking with EV charging.

Mains 3-phase power and fibre connections.

Allocated staff and customer bicycle parking.

“As the Linmere development continues its phased construction and building on the successful disposals within The Farmstead, we are proud to have been retained by our client to bring these new units to market.” added Chris.

“Linmere is continuing to grow and develop, and an increasing number of residents are moving into the area. This growth means the new units will appeal to well-established businesses looking to expand to the area or start-up businesses looking to provide a new local offering or service for residents.”

He added: “Sitting adjacent to The Farmstead, which is considered to be the heart and soul of Linmere, the new units are in an outstanding location. We are confident that we will see significant interest in the units as opportunities such as this are few and far between.”