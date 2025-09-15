Shoppers across the country could soon see new supermarkets arrive in their town 🛒

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi will open 80 new UK stores over the next two years as part of a £1.6bn plan

21 branches will launch in the next 13 weeks, including London, Durham and Kirkintilloch

Priority locations include Bromley, Ealing, Witney and South Shields

Expansion aims to bring affordable groceries to more towns amid cost-of-living pressures

Aldi ultimately plans to grow its UK estate from 1,060 stores to around 1,500

Bargain-hunters across the UK could soon see an Aldi pop up on their doorstep, as the supermarket has confirmed a huge new expansion drive.

The German discounter will open 80 new stores over the next two years, part of a record £1.6 billion investment to meet demand for low-cost groceries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For shoppers, that means more chances to access Aldi’s famously affordable fruit, veg, and household staples without travelling long distances, something the chain admits is still the case in many towns.

Where will the new Aldi stores be?

Shoppers in an Aldi supermarket in March 2020. The retailer will open 80 new UK stores over the next two years as part of a £1.6bn plan (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

21 new branches will open in the next 13 weeks alone, including sites in London, Durham, and Kirkintilloch in Scotland.

Earlier this year Aldi also revealed 20 “priority” locations where it is actively seeking space, such as Bromley and Ealing in Greater London, Witney in Oxfordshire, and South Shields in Tyne and Wear.

Confirmed new Aldi locations include:

London

Durham

Kirkintilloch (Scotland)

Bromley (identified as a priority location)

Ealing (priority location)

Witney (priority location)

South Shields (priority location)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where else might benefit? While Aldi has only confirmed a handful of new store locations, we can speculate on which other areas might see shops appear.

For instance, grocery competition remains patchy in commuter belts around major cities, particularly the South East, where housing developments are growing quickly.

Elsewhere, the Midlands and North West, Aldi strongholds, could see further stores appear, while rural communities with few discount options are also likely candidates.

‘No clubs, no gimmicks, no tricks’

The retailer already runs 1,060 UK stores but has its sights set on 1,500 in total. With the cost-of-living crisis keeping pressure on household budgets, Aldi’s promise of “everyday low prices” could see footfall grow even further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales rose to £18.1 billion in the year to December 2024, though operating profit slipped to £435.5 million, reflecting higher costs in wages and supply.

Aldi UK & Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Nobody else is making the same commitment to everyday low prices – no clubs, no gimmicks, no tricks – just prices our customers can trust.

“We’re more determined than ever to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.”

With dozens more sites to be unveiled soon, shoppers in towns from Cornwall to Cumbria will be watching closely to see if their area makes the cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.