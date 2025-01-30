Apply for Household Support Fund: fund to provide DWP payments in time for half-term 2025 - online application
Thousands of households will soon receive £300 payments through the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), just in time for the February half-term holidays.
The HSF helps with essential costs like food, clothing, and utility bills, providing support through vouchers and small grants to ease financial pressures during the cost-of-living crisis.
It can be especially helpful during the school holidays, when children are at home and parents may have to provide childcare and meals kids would have otherwise received through school.
Managed by local councils, payment amounts and eligibility criteria may differ by region. Below are the details of the latest local HSF schemes announced this week.
For information on similar programs in your area, please refer to the details at the end of this article.
Scotland
In Scotland, support is provided through programs such as the Scottish Welfare Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments.
The Scottish Welfare Fund offers Crisis Grants for emergencies and Community Care Grants for essential household items.
Additional cost-of-living support is distributed through local councils and targeted schemes such as the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which helps with energy costs.
Eligibility and application processes vary but generally focus on low-income households and those receiving benefits.
Wales
Wales uses a combination of the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) and council-administered programs to assist struggling households.
The DAF provides Emergency Assistance Payments (EAPs) for essential costs, such as food or energy, and Individual Assistance Payments (IAPs) for essential household items.
The Welsh government has also introduced targeted cost-of-living payments and energy bill support.
Applications for DAF are made online, by phone or via support agencies, with funding typically targeted at low-income individuals and families.
Northern Ireland
In Northern Ireland, support is available through schemes like Discretionary Support Payments and Additional Financial Support Grants
Discretionary Support Payments provide short-term financial aid for those in a crisis or emergency situation.
Fuel support and cost-of-living payments have been implemented as part of broader government initiatives to tackle poverty and rising energy costs.
Applications are made through the Department for Communities or local councils, and eligibility often depends on income and household circumstances.
Bath and North East Somerset
Bath and North East Somerset Council is providing free school meal vouchers to families during the half-term break. To qualify, your child must receive or be eligible for benefit-related free school meals and attend a school or academy in the area.
If you previously received supermarket vouchers, you will automatically receive them again this half-term. But if you need to apply this year, you must do so through the council’s website.
Applications take around seven days to process, and approved vouchers will be issued within 24 to 72 hours. Vouchers can be used at major supermarkets, including Morrisons, Tesco, and Asda.
They must be redeemed in full in a single transaction, with no cash change given. The council has not yet confirmed the voucher amount, but successful applicants will be notified once their application is approved.
For more information, visit Bath and North East Somerset Council’s website
Derby City
Derby City Council is providing supermarket vouchers to households with children receiving benefit-related free school meals.
According to the council’s website, over 48,000 vouchers will be issued across the October, December 2024, and February 2025 half-term breaks.
These vouchers were previously distributed through schools, and this is expected to continue, so families should contact their child’s school for more details.
Additionally, the council is offering supermarket vouchers to households struggling to afford food. This support is available to those in "financial crisis," and eligible families can apply online through the council’s website. The voucher amounts are:
- £50 for a single-adult household
- £75 for a multiple-adult household
- £125 for a household with children under 19
For more information, head to Derby City Council’s website
East Riding of Yorkshire
Families with children receiving free school meals in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area can get extra supermarket vouchers during the school holidays.
Eligible families will receive £15 per child, so a household with three children would get £45 in vouchers. Schools handle the distribution, so contact your child's school directly for more details.
For more information, visit the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website
Havering
Havering Council in London is providing vouchers to families with children on benefit-related free school meals, worth £15 per child per week.
This means a family with three eligible children could receive up to £45 in vouchers for the February half-term.
If you haven’t applied yet, you must do so by the deadline on February 5 at 4pm. Approved applicants can expect to receive their vouchers during the half-term week, starting February 10.
For more information, visit Havering Council’s website
St Helens, Merseyside
St Helens Borough Council in Merseyside is providing support for essential expenses. Low-income families can apply for assistance with fuel, food, utility debts, and other living costs, as well as help with purchasing furniture or white goods.
Pensioners who do not qualify for this year’s winter fuel payment but receive Housing Benefit or a Council Tax reduction will receive direct payments of £200, or £300 for those over 80.
For more information, visit St Helens Borough Council’s website
Stockport
Stockport Council in Greater Manchester has extended the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme to include the February 2025 half-term.
The scheme offers children in primary and secondary school who receive income-based free school meals access to food and activities during the break. To take part, you must book a place before half-term begins through the council’s website.
Households struggling to afford food can also apply for supermarket vouchers. Families receiving Council Tax Support and/or Housing Benefit from Stockport Council are eligible for this extra support.
The vouchers are worth £90 per eligible child, and households can receive multiple vouchers.
For more information, visit Stockport Council’s website
Surrey
Surrey County Council is providing £15 supermarket vouchers to families with children receiving benefit-related free school meals.
Each eligible child will receive a £15 voucher, so a family with three qualifying children would receive £75. The vouchers will be distributed through your child's school.
For more information, visit Surrey County Council’s website
Waltham Forest
Waltham Forest Council in London is offering supermarket vouchers to families with children eligible for benefits-related free school meals during the February half-term.
The vouchers, provided through Edenred, will be distributed by schools. The amount you receive will depend on your child's school and personal circumstances.
To find out how much you may be eligible for and how to access the vouchers, contact your child's school directly.
For more information, visit Waltham Forest Council’s website
How to apply for the HSF in your area
The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.
To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:
- Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.
- Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).
- Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.
- Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.
