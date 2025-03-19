New banking hubs are being rolled out to help communities hit by branch closures 💳

The establishment of 19 new banking hubs has been recommended by Link, the cash access network, following Santander UK's decision to close nearly 100 branches.

Link has revealed a list of locations that it says need to see the introduction of banking hubs in order to fill holes in in-person services left by Santander’s closures.

A banking hub functions similarly to a traditional bank branch, but it is shared by several banks.

They are designed to maintain essential face-to-face banking services for communities affected by branch closures, and provide a space where customers of multiple banks can carry out everyday transactions.

Each hub offers counter services managed by Post Office staff, allowing customers from any bank to withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments, and handle routine transactions.

The hubs also feature private areas where customers can meet with community bankers for more complex matters that require expert advice or privacy. Banks operate on a rotating schedule, meaning staff from different providers are available on different days.

Where could new banking hubs be opened?

On Wednesday (March 19), Santander revealed plans to close 95 branches, leaving it with 349 branches after the restructure.

Of the 19 hubs recommended by Link, 18 were prompted by Santander’s announcement, with one - in Tonbridge, Kent - coming about as a result of a community request.

Banking hubs are typically established in towns and rural areas that have been left with limited or no bank branches due to closures.

They are prioritised for locations where the loss of traditional banking services has a significant impact on residents and businesses, particularly in areas with a high number of elderly or less digitally connected customers.

Link has recommended a total of 224 hubs so far, with the Government pledging to deliver 350 banking hubs throughout this Parliament. Cash Access UK will now oversee the implementation of these hubs, with 139 already operational.

Since 2022, Link has evaluated 1,879 bank branch closures and continues to receive community requests for improved cash access.

The 19 new locations across the UK earmarked for a banking hub are:

Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Dover, Kent

Droitwich, Worcestershire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Holyhead, Anglesey

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Larne, Antrim

Maldon, Essex

Morley, West Yorkshire

North Walsham, Norfolk

Redcar, North Yorkshire

Saffron Walden, Essex

St Annes-on-the-Sea, Lancashire

Turriff, Aberdeenshire

Uckfield, East Sussex

Urmston, Great Manchester

Tonbridge, Kent (a location which was confirmed by Link following a successfully appealed community request)

John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to prove popular, and we’re delighted to announce that 19 new locations will benefit from their services in the future.

“The hubs will make a real difference for the millions of people who still rely on cash. We’re committed to keeping cash on the high street, and will continue recommending banking hubs where they are needed.”

What do you think about the introduction of these new banking hubs? Will they improve access to banking services in your area? Share your thoughts or experiences in the comments section.