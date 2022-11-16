Bedford and Luton councils working on understanding in bid to help residents reduce energy costs

Bedford Borough Council is working to introduce another energy efficiency programme to help residents reduce their energy costs.

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) was first introduced in 2013 and places legal obligations on energy suppliers to deliver energy efficiency and heating measures to domestic premises.

The aim is to reduce home heating costs for low-income, fuel poor and vulnerable people.

File photo dated 03/02/22 of an online energy bill. Soaring energy bills sent UK inflation to its highest level for 41 years in October as households felt the brunt of the cost of living crisis, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 11.1% in October - the highest rate since October 1981 and up from 10.1% in September - as gas and electricity costs rocketed, despite Government support limiting the rise in bills. Issue date: Wednesday November 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ECONOMY Inflation. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

It incorporates the replacement of broken heating systems, the upgrade of inefficient systems and the installation of insulation.

The Climate Change Committee heard on Monday (November 14) that the Local Authority Flexible Eligibility ‘flex’ mechanism allows councils to extend the ECO qualifying criteria.

This will allow more residents to benefit from the latest round of funding (ECO4), which is separate to the Sustainable Warmth Scheme.

Paul Pace, chief officer environment, said: “This initial phase runs to March 31, 2026, so we haven’t fully launched into this at the moment.

“We’re just working on a memorandum of understanding with Luton Borough Council.

“They have a proven background to this, and they have an officer that manages the whole process.

“It doesn’t cost the council, or the council taxpayer, any money whatsoever, the actual cost of processing the applications that Luton may charge us can then be claimed back through the scheme itself.

“Central Bedfordshire Council is also looking at Luton to manage their flexibility scheme going forward.

“We hope to be in a position of launching that if it’s not late this year it will certainly be early next year.

“And that will carry on into 2026 and give us a huge opportunity to get more people involved,” he said.

The report to the committee said ECO4 eligibility requirements are still being finalised by the government, but it will “target those living in fuel poverty”.

If residents are struggling to cope with the rising cost of living they discover what support may be available on the council’s website.

