Over 10,000 households in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable to get second cost of living payment
Vulnerable and low-income families in and around Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard are set to receive a second payment to help with the cost of living from today (October 31).
MP for South West Bedfordshire, Andrew Selous has welcomed the move which is set to benefit 10,200 vulnerable households.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The payment will be made automatically so there is no need to apply and it will not count towards the benefit cap or impact on existing benefit awards. Those who get means-tested benefits, like Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or tax credits, will receive the £300.
Andrew Selous MP said: “The record financial support has already supported thousands of families across South West Bedfordshire, and this latest £300 Cost of Living payment for 10,200 eligible households will make a huge difference to the most vulnerable households and those on the lowest incomes as we move into the colder months.”