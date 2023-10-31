News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Over 10,000 households in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable to get second cost of living payment

Eight million low-income households will receive the second Cost of Living payment
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:29 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:29 GMT
Andrew Selous MP. Picture: UK GovernmentAndrew Selous MP. Picture: UK Government
Andrew Selous MP. Picture: UK Government

Vulnerable and low-income families in and around Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard are set to receive a second payment to help with the cost of living from today (October 31).

MP for South West Bedfordshire, Andrew Selous has welcomed the move which is set to benefit 10,200 vulnerable households.

The payment will be made automatically so there is no need to apply and it will not count towards the benefit cap or impact on existing benefit awards. Those who get means-tested benefits, like Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or tax credits, will receive the £300.

Andrew Selous MP said: “The record financial support has already supported thousands of families across South West Bedfordshire, and this latest £300 Cost of Living payment for 10,200 eligible households will make a huge difference to the most vulnerable households and those on the lowest incomes as we move into the colder months.”

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardDunstableHoughton RegisUniversal Credit