These are the 19 coldest neighbourhoods in Luton

All these areas made the list of the top 100 coldest neighbourhoods in the East of England

New data from Friends of the Earth has identified the coldest neighbourhoods in Luton.

Homes in these areas are the hardest to heat due to low energy efficiency ratings, making energy use and bills higher than average, and where most people are also living on low incomes.

And not only does part of Kingsway top the list in Luton but it comes second across the entire East of England region – second only to Clacton Central.

Luton Borough Council has a number of schemes to help people during the Cost of Living crisis – which can be found online here.

In England, Friends of the Earth is urging the government to commit to a free, nationwide, street-by-street programme of insulation and energy efficiency measures which is one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to lower energy bills. This would help people save hundreds of pounds each year in energy costs.

Catriona Currie, warm homes campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “We’ve heard how people are making every adjustment they can to ease the enormous cost pressures they’re facing, and the cold is far from the only problem – damp issues are putting health and wellbeing at risk too.

“No one should have to live in a freezing home, just so they can afford to pay for food or meet other rising living costs. Rapidly rolling out a street-by-street scheme to insulate our heat-leaking homes, prioritising those in most need first, is one of the quickest and cheapest ways to bring down energy bills and cut harmful carbon emissions. The UK government must not delay this essential action to keep people warm and well.”

These are all the neighbourhoods in Luton that made the list for the top 100 coldest neighbourhoods in the East of England.

1. Kingsway This area of Kingsway is the coldest neighbourhood in Luton, and was ranked as the second coldest neighbourhood in the East of England

2. Farley Hill & Stockwood Park This area of Farley Hill & Stockwood Park is the second coldest neighbourhood in Luton - and ranked 23rd across the entire East of England.

3. Kingsway This part of Kingsway is the 4th coldest neighbourhood in Luton - and 25th in the East of England

4. Montrose Avenue This is the 5th coldest neighbourhood in Luton - and ranked 27th in the East of England