April’s bill hikes are coming – but one simple check could save you money 💸

From April 2025, key household bills, including council tax, will rise

Council tax could increase by up to 4.99% in many areas, with some councils raising it even higher

One way to reduce your council tax is by checking if your property’s council tax band is correct

If your property is in the wrong band, you could be overpaying – challenging it could lead to a refund

From April, residents across the UK will face an unwelcome financial challenge as key household bills rise sharply.

Water, energy, council tax, car tax, broadband, phone bills, TV licenses, and stamp duty are all set to increase, putting a further strain on already tight household budgets.

Council tax will rise by up to 4.99% in many areas – the maximum increase allowed without triggering a referendum vote among residents - though some councils, like Bradford, have been granted government permission to go beyond this threshold, raising rates by as much as 10%.

As council tax increases, there are steps you can to manage the rising costs and minimize their impact.

While the government has said that these increases are necessary to address local authority funding gaps, there are still actions you can take now to help reduce the burden on your budget.

So, what's the one thing you can do to cut back on your council tax bill before the rise takes effect?

Update your council tax band

The most effective way to potentially reduce your council tax bill is to check if your property’s council tax band is accurate.

If your property is in the wrong band, you could be overpaying, and in some cases, the council may adjust your band to reflect the correct value.

Many people are unaware that their property could have been incorrectly assigned to a higher band, and it's worth investigating if your current rate is in line with its actual value.

Council tax bands are based on the estimated value of a property as it stood on April 1, 1991. The value bands range from A (the lowest) to H (the highest).

Your council tax is calculated based on which band your property falls into, with higher bands incurring higher charges.

For example, a Band D property will typically have a higher tax rate than a Band B property, even though both homes may be of similar size and quality.

Council tax bands are not always correctly assigned, and mistakes can happen. While these errors are more likely to occur in properties in higher bands, there is no reason to assume that your property is correctly banded just because it’s been in place for years.

If you feel that your property’s band is too high relative to others in your area, it’s worth investigating whether there is an issue.

Here’s how a wrong council tax band might affect your bill:

If it turns out that your property is in the wrong band, you could be entitled to a refund of any overpaid council tax – sometimes stretching back as far as six years.

How to check your council tax band

You can check your current council tax band easily by checking your local council’s website or by visiting the government’s Valuation Office Agency (VOA) website.

There, you’ll be able to see your property’s council tax band and compare it to other similar properties in your area.

If, after reviewing your band, you believe your property is incorrectly banded, you can challenge it by contacting the VOA.

They will review your property’s band and reassess whether it should be moved to a different one. This process may take a few months, so it’s worth starting as soon as possible.

How to challenge Your council tax band

Research: Before submitting a challenge, check out the VOA’s online database to see what council tax bands similar properties in your area are in. This will give you a good idea of whether your property is being unfairly taxed.

Gather evidence: If you find discrepancies between your property and others in your area, gather evidence to support your claim. This could include comparable sale prices or council tax band information for nearby properties.

Submit your challenge: To formally challenge your council tax band, visit the VOA's website and complete the online form. Be sure to include all relevant details, including your property's current band, the band you believe it should be in, and any supporting evidence.

Wait for a response: The VOA will assess your case and, if they find that your property is in the wrong band, they will make the necessary changes. If your challenge is successful, your council tax bill will be adjusted accordingly.

Have you checked your council tax band lately? If you think your property might be in the wrong band, now’s the time to act before the rate rises in April. Share any experiences you've had with challenging your council tax band in the comments.