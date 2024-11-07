Christmas and its surrounding bank holidays will affect when benefits are paid 🎄

For many individuals and families who rely on benefits, the Christmas period brings not only seasonal festivities but also a need for careful financial planning.

To ease the financial burden and provide extra support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) offers a one-time Christmas Bonus for those receiving qualifying benefits.

But due to the Christmas holidays, your usual monthly date on which you’d expect to receive benefits may change slightly in December. But just exactly how does Christmas affect benefit payments in 2024?

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

When will I receive the DWP Christmas Bonus?

The Christmas Bonus is an annual, tax-free payment of £10 provided by the DWP to people receiving certain benefits. Although £10 may not seem substantial, it can offer a bit of extra help toward holiday expenses.

The bonus is automatically added to your regular benefit payment and does not require any application.

To qualify for the Christmas Bonus, you must must receive at least one of the following benefits:

State Pension

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Attendance Allowance

Carer's Allowance

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Incapacity Benefit

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

War Pension

Widow's Pension

The Christmas Bonus is typically paid during the first full week of December. For 2024, it is expected to be paid in the week starting 2 December, though the exact day can vary slightly.

This bonus is automatically added to your regular payment, so you don’t need to worry about submitting any additional applications or requests.

When will other benefits be paid?

Since both Christmas Day and Boxing Day (25 and 16 December) are bank holidays, and New Year’s Day (1 January ) is also a holiday, the DWP adjusts its payment schedule to ensure beneficiaries receive their funds on time.

Here is a general outline of how payment dates are affected this holiday season:

If your payment is scheduled for 25, 26 or 27 December, your benefits will be issued on 22 December, but your Universal Credit payment date will stay the same.

If your payment is due on 1 January , your Universal Credit will be paid on 29 December, along with your other benefits

For payments scheduled from 2 January 2025 onward, benefit dates will remain unchanged

Have questions about the DWP Christmas Bonus or how holiday payment dates might affect you? Share your thoughts, experiences, or any additional tips for managing benefits over the holidays in the comments section.