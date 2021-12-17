Electrical giant Grant & Stone opens in Luton

An electrical wholesaler has opened its doors in Luton.

Grant & Stone on Kingsway, in Luton, includes a lighting design service, EV chargers and a wide range of products to meet the needs of domestic and commercial electricians on its 5,500ft site.

Branch manager, Wayne Harron, said: “Our main objective is to make Grant & Stone Luton the best specialist electrical wholesaler in Bedfordshire based on our philosophy of understanding customer needs in terms of choice, quality and service.

Grant and Stone in Luton

"We are committed to creating a great work environment for our new team to grow and take advantage of the many career opportunities within our business, ensuring that we retain the very best specialist skills and people.”

Darren House, managing director of IBMG’s electrical division, added: “Grant & Stone have a strong presence from Enfield through to Paignton with ongoing negotiations around many new locations, the latest being our Luton branch.