This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new winter checklist shows how small steps can make your budget go further 🏠

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts warn households could save up to £700 by tackling two simple winter jobs

Many forget to bleed radiators or skip boiler services, leading to costly repairs

Over half admit they’re caught off guard when cold weather arrives each year

Smart Energy GB has launched a Winter Prep Checklist with easy money-saving steps

Rising bills leave two-thirds feeling powerless, though smart meters help some regain control

Experts are urging households to complete two simple tasks before winter that could save up to £700.

A survey of 2,000 adults found 37% had previously forgotten to bleed their radiators before the first cold snap, leaving them less efficient and putting extra strain on the boiler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the weather did turn, 59% reported their radiators didn’t heat up properly, with repairs costing an average of £330. The research also showed 31% had skipped their annual boiler service.

Of those, more than half (52%) experienced a breakdown once the nights drew in, with an average repair bill of £392. Other overlooked jobs included checking insulation (23%) and draughtproofing (23%).

More than half of respondents (52%) admitted they were caught off guard by the cold.

Experts warn households could save up to £700 by tackling two simple winter jobs (Photo: SEGB / SWNS) | SEGB / SWNS

To help households prepare and cut costs, Smart Energy GB – which commissioned the research – has teamed up with National Energy Action and Sort Your Life Out’s professional organiser Dilly Carter (pictured) to create a Winter Prep Checklist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list sets out simple steps in order, from servicing the boiler and bleeding radiators to checking insulation and installing a smart meter.

Dilly Carter said: “Taking action now can have a huge impact when the weather turns colder.

“A little prep can go a long way when it comes to getting your home ready for winter – putting a rug on cold floors, servicing your boiler, adding extra DIY draught-proofing and checking your smart meter can help keep the chill out and the bills down. That means less hassle when winter arrives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study revealed that almost a third (32%) don’t start preparing for winter until it has already set in, while 28% deliberately avoid thinking about it so they don’t spoil their summer.

By contrast, many put far more effort into the warmer months: 36% spend one to three months getting “summer-ready,” with 43% planning holidays and 36% shopping for new clothes.

Interestingly, one in five households believe winter is arriving later each year, with October 23 – just a month away – emerging as the average date people feel the season truly begins. Yet even with this awareness, 38% admit they fail to act while the weather is still mild.

Danni Barnes from National Energy Action said: “We know that for many, reducing costs is challenging, but as we approach winter, there may be small adjustments in how we use our energy that can mean more of what we use can be spent where we most need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Smart meters allow you to better track energy usage, ensure accurate billing and, with more smart tariffs entering the market, you may be able to switch to a smart tariff that can save you money. If you are struggling with your energy bills, reach out to your supplier for support.”

The study also found two-thirds (66%) feel rising household bills leave them powerless during the colder months, with 59% already anxious about energy costs this winter.

Almost half (45%) said they’d feel more in control if they knew their bills were accurate and only paid for the energy they used.

Among households with a smart meter, 44% said the display gave them greater visibility and understanding of their usage, while 39% felt it helped them stay on top of their bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB, said: “With only a few weeks to go until Brits feel like winter starts, now is the ideal time to start preparing your home.

“Planning ahead can help you later down the line, as servicing the boiler now, getting a smart meter installed, and participating in an energy reward scheme can all help to ensure energy usage across the winter months is as cost effective as possible.

“This could help you keep your bills down – and avoid those last-minute maintenance costs.”

Winter prep checklist:

Four-five weeks before winter: Check your boiler - turn it on and take note of any warning codes or funny noises. Make sure you get it serviced by a professional once a year to ensure it’ll run efficiently throughout winter. This could save you from spending extra on emergency call-outs or last-minute repairs.

Check your boiler - turn it on and take note of any warning codes or funny noises. Make sure you get it serviced by a professional once a year to ensure it’ll run efficiently throughout winter. This could save you from spending extra on emergency call-outs or last-minute repairs. Four weeks before winter: Think about lowering your boiler’s flow temperature - this helps make your boiler run more efficiently but keeps your water hot when needed. Find out how at energysavingtrust.org.uk/should-i-turn-boilers-flow-temperature-down.

Think about lowering your boiler’s flow temperature - this helps make your boiler run more efficiently but keeps your water hot when needed. Find out how at energysavingtrust.org.uk/should-i-turn-boilers-flow-temperature-down. Three weeks before winter: Check the settings on your heating and hot water timer. You can programme it to turn off while you are out or asleep and set it to come on just before you return home or wake up, keeping the temperature comfortable.

Check the settings on your heating and hot water timer. You can programme it to turn off while you are out or asleep and set it to come on just before you return home or wake up, keeping the temperature comfortable. Two weeks before winter: You may need to bleed your radiators every few months. Bleed them now and check they’re working effectively. Then in the winter, check them every few weeks when you're walking past. If the heating is on but the top of the radiator is cold, it's time to bleed them.

You may need to bleed your radiators every few months. Bleed them now and check they’re working effectively. Then in the winter, check them every few weeks when you're walking past. If the heating is on but the top of the radiator is cold, it's time to bleed them. One week before winter: Taking care of draughts before the temperatures drop means you'll stay warmer and save on heating costs once winter sets in. Draught excluders are a simple, low-cost way to stop the chill sneaking in through gaps around doors and windows. You can buy them from home or hardware shops, or you can make your own using rolled-up blankets, socks, or old jumpers.

Taking care of draughts before the temperatures drop means you'll stay warmer and save on heating costs once winter sets in. Draught excluders are a simple, low-cost way to stop the chill sneaking in through gaps around doors and windows. You can buy them from home or hardware shops, or you can make your own using rolled-up blankets, socks, or old jumpers. During winter: Once the chilly nights are here, try to keep your home between 18 and 21 degrees. Don’t replace your central heating with electric heaters - it could cost you more.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Utility Warehouse Cut costs by bundling household bills with Utility Warehouse (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now With household expenses continuing to rise and energy bills still higher than pre-crisis levels, more people are turning to Utility Warehouse (UW) to save money. UW lets you bundle services like broadband, mobile, energy and insurance into one streamlined account—reducing hassle while unlocking multi-service discounts. The more you bundle, the more you save. Customers benefit from a single monthly bill, up to £400 towards early exit fees, and access to cashback on everyday spending. UW also offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping shield households from further price hikes. Find out more about switching to Utility Warehouse