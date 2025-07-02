Is Twitter down in the UK? X users left unable to use social media platform in outage

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
Social media users have been experiencing issues with X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon 🚨
  • X (formerly Twitter) is down for many users.
  • People are met by a ‘something went wrong’ message.
  • Outage was first reported this afternoon (July 2).

Social media users have been left unable to use X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon. The platform has been hit by issues, according to Downdetector.

The website started to receive reports of problems at around 2.30pm BST today (July 2). Thousands had experienced issues as of the time of publishing this article.

People who open X - both on mobile and web - are greeted with a “something went wrong” message. It encourages users to refresh, but that may not fix it.

More to follow.

Have you been unable to use Twitter (X) this afternoon? Let us know your experiences.

