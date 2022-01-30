Jobs boost as work starts on Lidl in Houghton Regis

Work on the new Lidl supermarket, which is set to create about 40 jobs, has begun in Houghton Regis.

The works are expected to take around eight months, with a view to opening before autumn 2022. The Houghton Road supermarket will have a 1,414m² sales area and feature facilities including an instore bakery, customer toilets as well as ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

It's the supermarket giant's third store in the area.

An artist's impression of the new store

The development will have 125 free car parking spaces, including 10 disabled spaces and 10 parent & child spaces. There will also be two rapid electric charging bays and five motorcycle spaces. Six cycle stands are also proposed close to the entrance, providing storage space for 12 bikes.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Jason Buckley, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now able to break ground and start construction. We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”