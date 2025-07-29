Labubu Dolls: Warning as sales of fakes on the rise in Central Bedfordshire
The council’s trading standards team says there’s been an increase in reports of the fakes – known as Lafufus – across the area, and is warning that these may not meet safety standards and could contain small, sloose parts that aren’t suitable for young children. Many also lack the necessary CE or UKCA safety markings.
But how can you tell the difference?
Real Labubu Dolls have nine teeth – but the number may vary on counterfeits. Fakes are also likely to be sold at significantly lower prices than the real thing.
Trading standards is warning buyers to:
> check the packaging – ensure the toy includes CE or UKCA markings and the contact details of a UK-based supplier. Warnings and age guidance should also be clearly shown.
> verify authenticity using a QR code – authentic Pop Mart Labubu Dolls include a scannable QR code that links directly to the official Pop Mart website.
If you suspect a Labubu Doll may be unsafe or counterfeit, report it to the Citizens Advice consumer service by calling 0808 223 1133.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.