Luton electrician gets shock of his life after winning car worth £36,000
Sparks were flying after Conor, from Luton, bagged himself a Volkswagen Golf R in a giveaway run by car competitions company BOTB.
The 28-year-old received a visit at home from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who delivered the exciting news and surprised him with the car, which was parked around the corner.
“This is actually mental, and I can’t believe it,” said a shaking Conor. “I never win anything. The fact that it’s free is unbelievable, and it’s not a bad way to start 2025.”
Christian said: “This car is fantastic. Not only is it practical, but it's got so much power.”
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.
It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant wins competition.