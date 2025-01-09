Luton electrician gets shock of his life after winning car worth £36,000

By Olga Norford
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Electrician Conor Napper had the perfect start to the new year after winning a car worth £36,000 in an online competition.

Sparks were flying after Conor, from Luton, bagged himself a Volkswagen Golf R in a giveaway run by car competitions company BOTB.

The 28-year-old received a visit at home from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who delivered the exciting news and surprised him with the car, which was parked around the corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is actually mental, and I can’t believe it,” said a shaking Conor. “I never win anything. The fact that it’s free is unbelievable, and it’s not a bad way to start 2025.”

Conor Napper, left, has started the new year in style after winning a car worth £36,000 in an online competition.Conor Napper, left, has started the new year in style after winning a car worth £36,000 in an online competition.
Conor Napper, left, has started the new year in style after winning a car worth £36,000 in an online competition.

Christian said: “This car is fantastic. Not only is it practical, but it's got so much power.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant wins competition.

Related topics:BOTBLuton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice