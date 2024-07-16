Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Odeon is bringing reclining seats, VIP beds and top-notch audio-visual tech for an unparalleled movie experience 🎬

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odeon is launching a series of upscale ‘Luxe’ cinemas in 2024

Luxe cinemas feature reclining seats, VIP beds and in-seat dining options

Advanced technology includes Dolby Atmos and 4K projection for a premium viewing experience

The investment is driven by a strong slate of blockbuster releases expected in the latter half of 2024

Odeon has announced plans to open a series of its upscale “Luxe” cinemas this year, anticipating a prosperous second half of 2024 for film releases.

As part of the expansion, the UK's largest cinema chain will introduce Luxe venues in Peterborough, Norwich and Uxbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These venues will feature amenities such as reclining seats and, in some cases, VIP beds accommodating up to three people, funded by a substantial investment in Odeon’s cinema properties. Luxe Bars and in-seat dining will also be available in select locations.

Luxe cinemas also offer advanced audio-visual technology like Dolby Atmos and 4K projection. The Peterborough site, a new 25,000 sq ft location, will offer eight screens, while the Norwich and Uxbridge locations will be upgraded existing cinemas.

Odeon said that its investment is driven partly by expectations of a robust period for blockbuster releases, with numerous highly anticipated movies set to debut simultaneously due to last year’s movie industry strikes.

Odeon

Disney’s title Inside Out 2, which had its UK release last month, is expected to be Odeon’s most successful animated film since the pandemic, the cinema chain said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, film-goers are expected to flock to screenings of big releases including Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine and Joker in the latter months of 2024.

At Luxe cinemas, every screen is designed to offer a luxurious experience, meaning standard screenings are generally not available at these venues. The price premium for a Luxe screening varies, but generally starts from £9.95 when booked online.

Odeon, which has about 280 cinemas across Europe and is owned by US giant AMC Theatres, did not include a figure for how much it was spending on the openings.

It comes as rival Cineworld was reported on Tuesday (9 July) to be in talks with its commercial landlords about its plans to axe up to a quarter of its UK cinema estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky News reported that landlords including Landsec and Legal & General were in discussions with the firm about a restructuring plan.

Suzie Welch, Odeon’s UK managing director, said: “We are delighted to have made a series of investments into expanding and upgrading our cinema estate and can’t wait to welcome guests to discover our best-in-class experience.

“These refurbishments reflect our long-term commitment to building our reputation as a trusted and valued tenant of choice for our landlords as well as our relentless focus on making movies better by driving innovation in the big-screen experience.”

We’re excited to hear your thoughts on Odeon's Luxe cinemas! Do you think these new amenities will enhance your movie-going experience? What features are you most looking forward to? Share your opinions and let us know in the comments section.