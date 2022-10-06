Paralympic hero Louise Fiddes is to open a new Aldi store in Luton – giving away goodie bags to the first 30 customers.

Swimming star Louise will be cutting the ribbon to officially open the store, in Gipsy Lane, at 8am on Thursday, October 13.

Store manager, Hayden Pitch, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Luton. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Louise Fiddes join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The new branch of Aldi in Gipsy Lane, Luton (PIC Tony Margiocchi) and inset, Louise Fiddes (PIC: Getty Images)

Swimming star Louise Fiddes added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The partnership between Aldi and ParalympicsGB builds on Aldi’s existing sponsorship of Team GB with Aldi providing teams with monthly food vouchers.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section. Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

Advertisement

Consumer group Which? recently confirmed Aldi as the UK’s cheapest grocer on a basket of 48 everyday items. Which? compared 48 popular groceries, including own-label and a small number of branded items.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Luton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Those interested in joining the scheme should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

Aldi has recruited 18 new staff and is looking for a further two store assistants for the new store. Applications and more information can be found here.

Advertisement