Premium Bonds checker: big winners nab £1m in September 2025 NS&I draw – UK results, high value prizes checker
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Two savers from County Durham and Cumbria each win £1m in September’s Premium Bonds draw
- Both winners hold the maximum £50,000 investment, bought over a decade ago
- Premium Bonds offer tax-free prizes from £25 to £1m instead of paying interest
- 75 people also won £100,000 each, with 18,706 “high value” prizes awarded this month
- Backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds guarantee capital safety with a chance to win
Two lucky savers in the UK are each £1 million richer after scooping the top prize in the September 2025 Premium Bonds draw.
Run by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), Premium Bonds work differently from traditional savings accounts.
Instead of paying interest, every bond is entered into a monthly prize draw, offering tax-free prizes from £25 up to the life-changing £1 million jackpot.
While returns aren’t guaranteed, the money you put in is always secure. Bonds can be bought from just £25, with a maximum holding of £50,000, either online via the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.
Winners are randomly selected by ERNIE – the Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment – which has powered the draws since 1957.
Backed in full by the UK Government, Premium Bonds give savers the reassurance of safety with the added excitement of a potential big win.
Who are the big winners this month?
This month’s first £1 million winner is from County Durham and holds £50,000 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 224BZ748917, was purchased over 10 years ago in June 2014.
The second jackpot winner, from Cumbria, also has £50,000 invested. Their winning bond, 243VC581367, was bought in April 2015.
While the million-pound prizes grab the headlines, 75 people won £100,000 each in September’s draw, with NS&I awarding 18,706 “high value” prizes in total.
The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.
Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Want 500 real Lotto lines for just £9? This exclusive deal from You Play We Play lets new customers join a managed National Lottery syndicate and play 500 lines across Wednesday and Saturday draws – all for 70% less than the usual price. You’ll be part of a 50-person group, sharing any winnings fairly while massively boosting your chances. And yes – these are official Lotto tickets, not bets, so every line supports UK good causes.