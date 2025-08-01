This month’s Premium Bonds draw created millionaires and handed out thousands of prizes 🎉

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucky UK savers win £1 million each in the August 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw

Premium Bonds offer tax-free prizes instead of interest, with jackpots up to £1 million

Winners picked at random by ERNIE, NS&I’s trusted prize-draw system since 1957

This month’s big winners are from Central Bedfordshire and ‘Overseas’

Over 18,000 high-value prizes awarded, including 74 winners of £100,000 each

Two fortunate UK savers are celebrating a life-changing £1 million win in the August 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw.

Offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), Premium Bonds are a savings option with a twist: instead of paying interest, each bond enters a monthly prize draw, with tax-free prizes ranging from £25 to a top prize of £1 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no guaranteed return, but your original investment is always safe. You can buy Premium Bonds from as little as £25, up to a maximum of £50,000. They’re available online through the NS&I website or by post using an application form and cheque.

Winners are chosen at random by ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment), the trusted technology behind the draws since 1957.

Fully backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds combine secure saving with the thrill of potentially winning a major prize.

(Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1 million winner is from Central Bedfordshire and holds £7,000 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 148YD123622, was purchased nearly 17 years ago in December 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second jackpot winner, from ‘Overseas’, also has £50,000 invested. Their winning bond, 205XQ030808, was bought in May 2013.

While the million-pound prizes grab the headlines, 74 people won £100,000 each in August’s draw, with NS&I awarding 18,641 “high value” prizes in total.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.