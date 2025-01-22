Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burns Night is a celebration of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, with food, drink and poetry

You can host a memorable Burns Night without overspending by focusing on simple, homemade touches

Gather friends and family for a fun, budget-friendly celebration of Scotland's rich cultural heritage

From affordable food to DIY decorations, there are many ways to create a festive atmosphere on a budget

Burns Night is just around the corner, falling this weekend on Saturday January 25.

It's a time to celebrate Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, with good food, drink, music, and poetry, and Burns Night is all about gathering with friends and family to honour Scotland’s rich cultural heritage.

But while a traditional Burns Night supper can feel extravagant, it doesn’t have to break the bank. By focusing on simple, homemade touches and enlisting the help of your guests, you can create an unforgettable evening without blowing your budget.

Here are some creative and affordable tips to help you throw a memorable Burns Night party on a budget, so don your tartan, raise a glass and enjoy the festivities. Slàinte mhath!

Budget-friendly food

The star of the Burns Night menu is, of course, haggis. You can pick up haggis at most supermarkets, and vegetarian or vegan versions are widely available and often cheaper than traditional options.

Check the frozen section for bargains, or see if your local butcher offers discounted smaller portions. Pair your haggis with neeps (swede) and tatties (potatoes), which are inexpensive staples. A single swede and a bag of potatoes can feed several guests for just a few pounds.

If you want to serve dessert, consider making cranachan, a simple Scottish dessert made with oats, whipped cream, honey, raspberries, and whisky. You can save money by using frozen berries and skipping the whisky if it’s not already in your cupboard.

To stick to your budget, shop for ingredients and decorations at discount stores or supermarkets with loyalty discounts.

To stretch your food budget further, host a potluck-style dinner. Ask each guest to bring a dish - whether it’s a side, dessert, or drink - to share. This not only lightens your financial load but also adds variety to the meal.

Affordable drinks

Whisky is a Burns Night essential, but a good bottle doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and supermarkets often stock reasonably priced blends that are perfect for the occasion.

If you’re catering for a crowd, consider making a whisky-based punch or cocktail, which will make your bottle go further.

For non-whisky drinkers, provide inexpensive alternatives like Scottish ale or cider, which you can often find on special offer. For a soft drink option, whip up a batch of Irn-Bru mocktails or serve it straight for a fun and authentically Scottish touch.

DIY decorations

You don’t need to spend a lot on decorations to create a festive Burns Night atmosphere. Raid your cupboards for anything tartan, from scarves to tablecloths, and use them to dress your space.

If you have leftover Christmas fairy lights, they can add a warm glow to your party setup, and for a personal touch, print out or handwrite some of Burns’ famous poems to place around your party space.

You can also create a makeshift “photo booth” corner with a tartan backdrop and props like paper cut-out kilts and Tam o’ Shanters (which you can make yourself).

Check local charity shops for tartan-themed items or crockery, and don’t be afraid to get creative with what you already have at home.

Entertainment on a dime

A Burns Night party wouldn’t be complete without poetry, music and a few laughs. Ask your guests to take turns reciting Burns’ poems or singing traditional Scottish songs.

You can find plenty of his works online for free, including classics like Address to a Haggis and Auld Lang Syne. For music, curate a playlist of Scottish folk songs or stream one from a free music service.

If you or your friends play instruments, consider organising a small ceilidh (traditional Scottish dance) in your living room. It’s a fun way to get everyone involved and doesn’t cost a penny.

Invitations and extras

Save money on invitations by going digital. Create a free event on social media or send out an email invite. Include dress suggestions - encouraging guests to wear something tartan or Scottish-inspired can add to the atmosphere without additional cost to you.

If you’re planning a quiz or games, keep it themed. Include rounds on Burns’ life and works, Scottish history or general knowledge. You can find plenty of free resources online to help you craft questions.

We’d love to hear how you’re planning to celebrate Burns Night! Whether you have your own budget-friendly tips or creative twists on tradition, share your ideas in the comments section.