Upmarket sofa company moves to Dunstable

A major upmarket furniture manufacturer is relocating to Dunstable after agreeing a deal on a warehouse unit, commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond has announced.

Swyft Home Ltd – which supplies furniture for John Lewis stores and other interiors retailers - has signed a long-term lease on a 36,214 sq ft industrial unit at Southfields Road, Dunstable.

The relocation allows the company to move from two smaller units into a single, larger premises, said Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency at Kirkby Diamond.

The site for the sofa company

Kirkby Diamond was acting on behalf of the previous owner-occupiers, a chair manufacturing company.

Swyft Home creates self-assembly sofas, armchairs, ottomans and stools, which can be delivered in 48 hours and assembled in minutes.

Eamon said: “This is an excellent deal for Swyft Home as it allows them to consolidate two operations into a single building, bringing efficiencies and cost savings to the business.

“There was a lot of interest from potential occupiers as the high demand for industrial stock continues, and we were able to achieve a five-year lease at above the asking rent, which is a great result for our client.”