Contactless ticketing coming to Luton and Leagrave train stations in 'biggest overhaul of rail network in a generation'

Passengers at Luton and Leagrave railway station – and nearly 100 others across the South East – will soon be able to use contactless ticketing.

The new system will be rolled in two waves this year and aims to make train travel "simpler, more accessible, and more flexible".

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy has described the project as the biggest overhaul of the network in a generation – and one that should encourage more people to choose rail.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman, said: "Building on our core principle to always put passenger experience at the heart of our railways, everyone using tap-in tap-out will be guaranteed the best value ticket available on the day, saving both time and money on every journey taken, helping to improve living standards and make working people better off – delivering on our Plan for Change."

From February 2, 47 stations – including Bletchley, Hemel Hempstead and Leighton Buzzard – will become contactless.

Luton and Leagrave, along with 40 other stations, will have contactless ticketing installed later this year.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “The ticketing system is far too complicated, so we’re taking the stress out of navigating the labyrinth of fares and replacing it with new technology so passengers can simply tap-in tap-out, while being guaranteed the best fare available at the time on the day.

“This hassle-free technology will simplify thousands of journeys every day for passengers across the South East, and it’s something we will roll out to other cities as soon as we can, unlocking growth across the country as part of our Plan for Change.”

“We are delivering the biggest overhaul of our rail network in a generation, putting passengers at the heart of every journey and encouraging more people to choose rail.”

The first wave of stations are: Basildon, Benfleet, Chalkwell, East Tilbury, Laindon, Leigh-on-Sea , Pitsea, Shoeburyness, Southend Central, Southend East , Stanford-le-Hope, Thorpe Bay, Tilbury Town, West Horndon, Westcliff, Bat & Ball, Dunton Green, Eynsford, Otford, Sevenoaks, Shoreham (Kent), Ashford (Surrey), Datchet, Egham , Kempton Park, Shepperton, Staines, Sunbury, Sunnymeads, Upper Halliford, Virginia Water, Windsor & Eton Riverside, Wraysbury, Apsley, Berkhamsted, Bletchley, Bricket Wood, Cheddington, Garston, Hemel Hempstead, How Wood, Kings Langley, Leighton Buzzard, Park Street, St Albans Abbey, Tring, and Watford North.

Stations set to be added later this year are: Aylesbury, Aylesbury Vale Parkway, Great Missenden, Little Kimble, Monks Risborough, Princes Risborough, Saunderton, Stoke Mandeville, Wendover, Billericay, Bishop's Stortford, Chelmsford, Harlow Mill, Harlow Town, Hatfield Peverel, Hockley, Ingatestone, Prittlewell, Rayleigh, Rochford, Roydon, Sawbridgeworth, Southend Victoria, Stansted Airport, Stansted Mountfitchet, Wickford, Witham, Southend Airport, Ashtead, Baldock, Box Hill & Westhumble, Dorking (Main), Dormans, East Grinstead, Harlington, Hitchin, Hurst Green, Knebworth, Leagrave, Leatherhead, Letchworth Garden City, Lingfield, Luton, Oxted, Reigate, Stevenage, Watton-at-Stone, Welwyn North, Woldingham.