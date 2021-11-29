Customers raise a cheer for Tilsworth pub

The Anchor in Tilsworth has been named in a list of the top 15 best pubs in the UK, according to research from food and drink specialists Coffee Friend.

The team at Coffee Friend has picked some of the highest-rated across the nation based on their TripAdvisor reviews.

Each establishment on the list has at least a 4.5/5 rating and has been specially selected based on thousands of reviews from locals and passing visitors in order to find the best all-round pubs available.

And one of the highest rated in the UK is the Anchor, praised for its “outstanding food” and “amazing environment”, it has 272 excellent ratings out of 373 reviews.

The pub, in a Victorian red brick building, specialises in greek food which has proved popular with customers.

One reviewer said: "I didn't expect to find Greek food in a village pub. However, the food is authentic Greek and very well presented. We booked the last table on Friday lunchtime. If you want a Saturday evening you are likely to need 2 weeks notice! The menu is extensive, the portions good and the food delicious. I will be back!"

Another said: "Visited today for our first anniversary with the kids. Had such a lovely time, food was lovely and the cocktails were lovely. Kids had the choice of normal drinks or slushy/ milkshake which made it feel like a treat for them too. Plus so nice to have the trampoline and climbing frames to keep them amused. The food was authentic greek fare with generous portions and very tasty. We will definitely be back, a rare gem of a pub!"

The research, conducted by coffee retailer Coffee Friend, has looked at some of the highest rated pubs across the UK with more than 200 reviews on TripAdvisor - taking Excellent, Terrible and overall comments into account.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “Pubs are at the heart of the UK’s food and drink culture and with so many to choose from, our research team have done the hard yards to find the best of the best based on real customer experiences.

“After an awful 18 months for the hospitality sector, the pub industry has had to adapt and change its way of working, jumping over various hurdles in the meantime.