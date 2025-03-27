Dandara completes deal for delivery of 189 single family rental homes at Linmere

Independent housebuilder Dandara has completed the sale of land for 189 units at its Northern Homes Counties site in Linmere, Bedfordshire. The sale marks a major step in Dandara’s strategy to support the growing demand for single-family housing (SFH) housing across the UK.

The deal, to be operated by Packaged Living and forward funded by Aviva Investors, will see Dandara construct a mix of high quality two, three and four-bedroom homes for rent as part of the 610-acre Linmere masterplan. The development will be delivered by Dandara, with construction commencing in April 2025 and the first private rental homes due for handover in January 2026. All homes will be equipped with air source heat pumps and selected homes will have PV solar panels, resulting in a minimum EPC B rating, improving long-term affordability and comfort for tenants.

The completion comes amid a sharp rise in demand for Single-Family Housing, which accounted for 64% of all Build-to-Rent homes outside London in 2023, according to the British Property Federation [1]. Further research estimates that institutional investment into the UK SFH market could exceed £10 billion by 2026, reflecting the increasing appeal of this tenure for families seeking long-term, professionally managed rental homes [2].

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Completing this deal at Linmere highlights the strength of our partnerships and our commitment to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient new homes at scale. We are looking forward to continuing our work with local subcontractors, suppliers and consultants, off the back of our successes of similar schemes at The Muse and The Acres in nearby Milton Keynes. Single-family housing is an increasingly important part of our business, and with its investment being a fundamental element of Dandara’s long-term strategy, we remain focused on providing homes that meet the evolving needs of renters and communities - both now and in the future.”

Linmere

With a strong focus on sustainability and community, Linmere is a fantastic example of how strategic land use, collaboration, and a clear delivery strategy can effectively address local rental housing demand. These homes will form part of a wider consortium in Houghton Regis with over 5,000 new homes, schools, parks and a community café. The development will feature a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes built by Dandara which will be available for rent from Packaged Living.

Jonathon Ivory, Chief Investment Officer, Packaged Living, commented: “Collaboration within the housebuilding industry is essential to unlocking new homes across the UK. At Packaged Living, we have partnered with numerous housebuilders in recent years to deliver much needed new build housing, and our work with Dandara at Linmere is no exception. We look forward to providing high-quality rental homes for the Houghton Regis and Dunstable communities, contributing to the shared vision of a thriving community at Linmere."

Well established in Bedfordshire, Dandara is currently delivering new homes throughout the county. Nearing completion at its Saxon Park development in Biddenham, the housebuilder also launched The Willows in Willington last summer, where it is selling a range of three, four and five bedroom family homes. Committed to customer care and the delivery of quality new homes, Dandara has this week received its five-star status for the fifth year in a row from the Home Builders Federation (HBF.)

For more information about the development or the homes available at Linmere, please visit https://www.dandara.com/new-homes-for-sale/new-homes-befordshire/houghton-regis/dandara-at-linmere/ or www.packagedliving.co.uk/portfolio/.