Don’t miss artist’s illustrated booklet giveaway to celebrate end of Luton exhibition

Artist Yva Jung’s Luton exhibition comes to an end on Saturday with a closing event for members of the public from 1pm until 3pm.

Yva will be giving away copies of an illustrated booklet inspired by her performance in Luton’s Mall - where she bartered artwork for anecdotes on the theme of “morning”.

Yva’s work explores the roots of “Monday” as meaning “day of the moon” and presents sculptures and film/photo works based on the collection of morning dew to examine notions about lunar cycles and the parallel rhythms of female life.

A Departure Lounge spokeswoman, said: “One story that resonated with Yva was that of Martin - an ex-prisoner who talked about his experience of watching the sun rise from prison.

“Martin spoke to Yva at The Mall about how he used to watch the sunrise every morning while sitting on a bench in his open prison and described the bench, the fields, fence and nearby honeysuckle.

“Yva made a new drawing inspired by this, and other new drawings based on further anecdotes she collected in the Mall.”

Based in Hertfordshire, Korean born Yva Jung’s visual art practice is time-based, site-specific, performative, interdisciplinary and evolutionary. Trained as a painter, she now includes sculpture, photography, moving image and improvised encounters in her work.

She has recently completed a PhD in Fine Art at the Slade School of Art and has exhibited widely across the world.

Visit the Departure Lounge, Bute Street, to view her exhibition, Monday Morning, the news drawings, aand to attend the closing event.