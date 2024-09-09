Dunstable bakers show local MP slice of the action

It was the bread that got everyone talking during lockdown as a baking craze spread across social media making sourdough the go-to loaf.

Now local MP Alex Mayer visited a popular, family-owned Dunstable cafe Archie’s Bakery to hear about the rise and rise of sourdough as part of Sourdough September. The brilliant bread is made using only three natural ingredients: flour, water and salt. There is no yeast, no chemical raising agents, no preservatives or other additives. Archie’s owner Hannah Hirst explained to the MP how sourdough can seem pricey, but that the loaves last longer and freeze really well so any leftover slices can be popped in the freezer and used when needed. Alex Mayer MP is urging residents to shop local and back the bakers throughout Sourdough September. She said: “There is nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked bread and we are lucky to have some brilliant bakeries locally. What better time for residents to tie the bread knot by supporting their local bakery throughout Sourdough September.” Archies's cafe opened their doors to hungry customers two years ago. The independent bakery stocks sourdough loaves and a wide range of sandwiches, baps and baguettes and a delicious selection of cakes, slices and traybakes. The shop is named after Ms Hirst's son.