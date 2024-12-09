Dunstable-based manufacturer supports circular economy with waste management pledge
Twinplast has invested in waste processing technology at its factory, including machines which turn manufacturing off-cuts and used polypropylene products into pellets and flakes, regenerating new raw material which is fed back into production to ensure that no plastic becomes waste.
The company is committed to maximising the benefits of this system with a promise to all customers, stating that all used products they send back to Twinplast’s factory will be pelletised or flaked.
Toby Garrett, managing director at Twinplast, said: “I believe that manufacturers of plastic products have a duty to advocate and follow best practice in managing their waste stream. With the right resources and policies in place, they can serve a circular economy model by recycling, regenerating and reusing their plastics as part of a continual process.
"Having their own internal waste processing facilities and procedures enables manufacturers and their clients to have full control of waste management as an alternative to traditional recycling channels. That’s certainly the case with our systems. They enable us to fully regenerate any waste polypropylene, which is considered one of the most environmentally-friendly plastics in the market.”
Tim Steer, commercial director at Twinplast, said: “Various major clients have already embraced our offer to recycle any used products they return. It makes a huge difference to their environmental targets when they are able to direct their polypropylene waste to a company with the specialist knowledge, expertise and facilities to fully recycle it and feed it directly back into the manufacturing process. Using less specialist waste management channels carries the risk that some material doesn’t get fully recycled and reused.”
With in-house design and custom manufacturing facilities, Twinplast offers a wide range of corrugated polypropylene products, from packaging and storage to display and countless other bespoke solutions.
The company supplies major UK businesses and organisations across a wide range of sectors including FMCG, retail, horticultural, construction, industrial, healthcare, packaging, logistics and pharmaceutical.